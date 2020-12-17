Thursday, Dec. 17, 1970
The Monadnock Region was hit this morning with the worst storm of the season. At 10 a.m. between six and seven inches of snow had fallen, and predictions are that before the storm ends the accumulation will reach 12 inches.
Cheshire County’s official population in the 1970 census was 52,364, up 20.8 percent from the 1960 figure of 43,342, according to the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce. The 1970 census counted 52,172 white persons in Cheshire County, 99.6 percent of the total. In 1960, 99.9 percent of the population was white.
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr received the 1970 Sportsman of the Year award from Sports Illustrated magazine Wednesday, who flatly called him the greatest hockey player ever.
Sunday, Dec. 17, 1995
No newspaper published.