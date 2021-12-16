Thursday, Dec. 16, 1971
An architect estimates that it will cost $704,000 just to bring Keene Junior High School into compliance with city building and fire codes. But among the key players in the continuing discussions there is clearly an unwillingness to compromise on the matter.
OAKLAND, Calif. — A district attorney said he will not seek a fourth trial for Black Panther Huey Newton on charges of killing an Oakland policeman unless new evidence was to surface in the future. The three previous trials have ended in two hung juries and a dismissal.
Monday, Dec. 16, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — A barn was destroyed, but firefighters saved an adjoining farmhouse — and a canary inside it — on Sand Hill Road early Sunday morning. Firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which did cause some damage to the siding and attic of the house.
The New England Patriots went down kicking, but the two field goals they mustered up were not enough as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 12-6, Sunday afternoon in Irving, Texas.