Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1970
HINSDALE — Representatives from several snowmobile clubs in the Cheshire County area packed the Hinsdale Town Hall last night to discuss the problem of snowmobiling in Pisgah Wilderness Park with officials of the state Division of Parks. The major complaint of snowmobile enthusiasts is that since the state has taken over the land, it is setting up restrictions and regulations.
Mohawk Airlines has requested it not be billed for its counter space in Dillant-Hopkins Airport for this month, but if the City Council heeds the recommendation of its Planning, Health and Airport Committee, the request will be denied. Mohawk is in financial straits because of a pilots’ strike. City Hall is angry over Mohawk’s pending proposal to cut its air service at Keene’s new $250,000 terminal.
Saturday, Dec. 16, 1995
Patrick J. Buchanan will be in Keene Wednesday for a little holiday shopping and a few other campaign stops. Buchanan is scheduled to walk through the Colony Mill Marketplace from 11 a.m. to noon. Then he’ll be interviewed on radio station WKBK-AM and possibly do a little campaigning at Lindy’s Diner.
Included in a 77-page N.H. Employment Security report are charts listing the top 50 hot and cold occupations in the state. Winners: Retail salespeople, waiters and waitresses, cashiers. Losers: Computer operators, bank tellers, assembly jobs.