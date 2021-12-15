Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1971
“A prison system must not only punish. It must rehabilitate. If it fails to rehabilitate, the system becomes more clogged and, as a result, more crimes are committed.” That is what Fourth District Governor’s Councilor Bernard Streeter, of Nashua, told a meeting of the Cheshire County Peace Officers Association on Monday.
The Keene High Blackbird boy’s basketball team made some errors early, but more than made up for that with accuracy from the field to give new head coach Ken Menard his first victory, over the Brattleboro Colonels.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 1996
NEW ORLEANS — A 763-foot freighter apparently lost power and rammed into the New Orleans Riverwalk Saturday, injuring dozens of people in the elevated strip overlooking the Mississippi River.
FREDRICKON, N.B., Canada — A crowd of Christmas shoppers rushing for “Tickle Me Elmo” dolls trampled a WalMart toy department employee Saturday, sending him to the hospital. The store had advertised a sale for just 48 of the wildly popular dolls, attracting hundreds of shoppers.