Tuesday, Dec. 15, 1970
CONCORD — New Hampshire found itself today in a position familiar to many wage earners at this time of the year — practically no cash and a mountain of debts. The treasury fell to a record low of $120,000 cash, leaving the state virtually destitute.
The Monadnock Health and Welfare Council last night endorsed a regional concept of services to the poor. The resolution states that the council proposed putting such services “now offered by the individual towns under overseers of the public welfare at a county level.”
Friday, Dec. 15, 1995
Even 6 inches of greasy, grainy snow couldn’t put a damper on the two showings of the Tri-Star production, “Jumanji,” filmed partly in Keene, Swanzey and Jaffrey Center. After all, how could people pass up a chance to see familiar faces and places on the silver screen?
Closure of the Aldrich Road bridge in Westmoreland is an example of New Hampshire’s lousy bridge maintenance, says an association of New Hampshire contractors. Associated General Contractors of New Hampshire criticized the state government for not doing enough to help towns fix their bridges to keep them safe.