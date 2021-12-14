Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1971
President Richard Nixon today announced a direct devaluation of the American dollar to help solve the international monetary crisis. Presumably it would come through an increase in the current U.S.-set $35 per ounce world price of gold.
The Keene State College Owl men’s basketball team came flying out of the gates last night, passing North Adams State in a brilliant stretch run to a final score of 118-106.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 1996
Federal safety officials on Friday urgently asked the Federal Aviation Administration to protect fuel tanks in the nation’s airliners from heat sources that could touch off the kind of explosion that brought down TWA Flight 800. The July 17 crash killed 230 people.
The U.N. Security Council Friday night ended a long struggle over the leadership of the United Nations by selecting Kofi Annan of Ghana to succeed Boutros Boutros-Ghali as Secretary General.