Monday, Dec. 14, 1970
Keene and the surrounding towns had a snow covering measuring up to 11 inches this morning, nine of which has fallen during the continuing storm which began last Friday. Snow removal crews have been kept busy, working on practically an around-the-clock basis.
PARIS — Knees are becoming extinct throughout Europe and soon a woman’s leg may be as dead as a dodo, fashion-wise. With the midi-maxi look already in the stores for two months, women are dutifully hiding their knees under long skirts and pants, and covering any remaining trace of leg with boots.
Thursday, Dec. 14, 1995
BETHESDA, Md. — The influenza virus, one of the oldest and deadliest of human plagues, could develop a new form and trigger a worldwide epidemic at any time, and medical science needs to prepare, experts say. At a conference that ended Wednesday, more than 200 infectious disease specialists started work on a plan to prepare for what some believe is an inevitable pandemic.
No mail was destroyed, but postal officials got a scare this morning when fire was reported in a Winter Street mail box in Keene. The box, used for mail sent within the local area, had been cleaned out Wednesday night. “If it was in an out-of-town box, a lot of people may not have got their Christmas cards,” said Antti Maki, supervisor of customer service at the Keene Post Office.