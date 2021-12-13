Monday, Dec. 13, 1971
Substantial damage was reported after three separate fires were doused in the region over the weekend, including explosions in a West Chesterfield garage, fire and smoke damage in a North Walpole residence, and several thousand dollars damage to a home in Walpole.
Mrs. Jane Muskie, wife of presidential contender Edmund Muskie, has been invited to meet with local Democrats this Thursday at a noon luncheon to be held at the Winding Brook Lodge in Keene.
Friday, Dec. 13, 1996
The new Hinsdale Community Center could be finished within the coming weeks. The center is going up where a huge, defunct mill formerly loomed over Main Street. Voters put up $500,000 for the mill’s demolition, and the town received a $700,000 grant for the new community center.
Pitcher Roger Clemens has officially ended his 13-year career with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing today to a $24.75 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal makes the three-time Cy Young Award winner the highest paid pitcher, ever.