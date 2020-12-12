Saturday,
Dec. 12, 1970
Despite the national economic turmoil, and local job losses through layoffs, Christmas business for most Keene stores is as good or better than last year. Based on a random survey of downtown stores and shopping center outlets, the Christmas rush for presents is, as usual, hectic.
During the last seven days in Keene vandalism has taken an early toll of outdoor Christmas lights and wreaths. The police department has a record of five such incidents and, according to Chief Albion E. Metcalf, the theft of unguarded seasonal decorations has only just begun.
Tuesday,
Dec. 12, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — As town workers move into Peterborough’s renovated Town House today, they’re finding a mix of old and new. Back is some of the landmark’s old style. “The front entrance is now exactly the way it looked in 1917,” said Craig Hicks, a resident who’s overseeing the renovations.
Little sawdust pellets are fueling a new generation of clean-burning, energy-efficient and easy-to-handle wood stoves. Though heating with wood pellets still costs more than heating with cordwood, the technology is more convenient and more efficient than traditional wood stoves.