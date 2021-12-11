Saturday, Dec. 11, 1971
The uncertainties of airline service to and from Keene continue. Executive Airlines, which provides service to and from Keene to both New York and Boston, has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, but for now will continue providing service while restructuring.
Although actress and anti-war activist Jane Fonda has made a number of strong points, the government of Japan is remaining firm in its refusal to give her anti-war troupe permission to perform in Japan.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1996
More than 50 Walpole residents packed a Walpole Planning Board meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Rite-Aid drug store’s plans to move its pharmacy across Route 12 to larger premises. There are concerns that the move could increase the danger at a busy four-way intersection on the busily traveled state highway.
Children at Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey are getting an early pre-Christmas vacation this year, thanks to a broken boiler following last weekend’s heavy snowstorm. It is still unclear exactly why the 15-year-old boiler failed.