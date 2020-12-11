Friday, Dec. 11, 1970
WASHINGTON — Operations returned to normal on the nation’s railroads today following a one-day strike, and negotiations began immediately to head off another shutdown scheduled for March 1.
The Center for Human Concerns’ first monthly collection of newspapers for recycling was termed “an overwhelming success,” by Joseph Phelan, center co-chairman. “The response to the idea of recycling was so large that we are re-thinking our plans for newspaper collection,” said co-chairman Mary Gregory. “It may be necessary to set up collection stations in various parts of the city rather than collecting house-to-house.”
Monday, Dec. 11, 1995
SWANZEY — Neighbors and firefighters helped the owner of a pig farm save about 100 of the animals when his barn caught fire Sunday. The fire, which took about two hours to control, destroyed about one-third of the barn. Interim Swanzey Fire Chief Lee Dunham said he believes all of the pigs got out safely.
The first major snowstorm of the winter Saturday didn’t turn out to be as ferocious as forecasters predicted, with no serious accidents and few power outages in spite of the nearly foot of snow that fell.