Friday, Dec. 10, 1971
Keene Junior High School is in “very unsafe condition,” according to Owen T. Holden, Superintendent of Inspections for the City of Keene. Extensive renovation is necessary to bring the building into compliance with city building and fire codes.
In the ongoing India-Pakistan war, the Indian Army faced 50,000 Pakistani troops as it surrounded Dacca, triggering a mutual cease-fire and a possible agreement to the withdrawal of troops.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1996
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Retired detective Philip Vannatter, the lead-off witness for the defense in the wrongful death trial of O.J. Simpson, flatly told Simpson lawyer Robert Baker, “I believe your client is guilty of murder.”
They’re small, dirty and poorly ventilated — and more than that, the girls’ lockers at Keene High School are illegal. The Keene Board of Education is expected to appoint a committee to look into how Keene High can bring its sports facilities up to federal standards.