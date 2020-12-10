Thursday, Dec. 10, 1970
By this time next year, Keene’s Main Street may look a lot different. Center parking south of Gilbo Avenue will be gone. A centerwalk with green areas, trees and shrubs may run down the middle of the street. Center parking along the walk would no longer be angled but parallel.
On Monday night the building facilities committee will present a master building plan to the Keene School Board for approval. The 10-year plan calls for renovations and additions to four elementary schools, construction of a new middle school, expansion of the present high school on Arch Street and renovations to the present junior high school on Washington Street.
WASHINGTON — This year’s White House Christmas tree, a 20-foot white spruce from Merrillan, Wisc., was to arrive at the Executive Mansion today. It will be trimmed, starting Friday, with gold leaf paper fans and tiny blue and white lights.
Sunday, Dec. 10, 1995
No newspaper published.