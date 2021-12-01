Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1971
The former Elliot Hospital may become a namesake of the past, as suggestion boxes asking for possible names for Keene’s new hospital on Court Street are being installed in public places throughout the city.
Where do you go if you want to feed 200 or 300 people in Keene? Right now, nowhere. But a Keene City Council committee is considering new banquet facilities adjacent to The Red Roof Restaurant at Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
Sunday, Dec. 1, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — A car’s gas pedal became stuck at a busy Peterborough intersection Saturday morning, leading to major damage to two vehicles, but luckily only minor injuries to three of the vehicles’ passengers.
HARRISVILLE — Seven year old Janelle O’Neil was so impressed by last year’s lighting of Keene’s Christmas tree that — through her persistence to town selectmen, plus fundraising efforts — Harrisville will celebrate the lighting of its own holiday tree today, its first in at least 20 years, according to town residents.