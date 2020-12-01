Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1970
Many Keene property owners are going to be surprised early next year, when they receive letters telling them what a professional appraising firm thinks their land and buildings are worth today. Sherwood Vermilya, president of the United Appraisal Co. now revaluing all property in the city, said that, in general, the value of residential property had “at least doubled” in the past 15 years, and land values had “at least tripled.”
CAPE KENNEDY — The $98 million failure of America’s most ambitious space astronomy mission today was blamed on a nose cone that dragged its stargazing satellite to a fiery death in earth’s atmosphere.
Friday, Dec. 1, 1995
Keene State College has punished a sorority for hazing new recruits. Sigma Rho Upsilon sorority was placed on probation for three semesters and will not be able to accept any new members during that time, according to a sorority member.
CHESTERFIELD — A new manufactured house has been installed off Old Swanzey Road in Chesterfield, and neighbors say it shouldn’t be there. But Chesterfield selectmen say it’s going to stay. A letter, signed by residents of Old Swanzey Road, was delivered to selectmen this week, asking that the dwelling be removed immediately.