Thursday, Aug. 7, 1969
The city tax collector has sent out 10,078 head tax bills and 7,871 poll tax bills to Keene residents, but he said collection is going to be “nothing but confusing.” The General Court this term reduced the exemption age for the head tax from 70 to 68, but the poll tax exemptions age remains at 70.
HANOVER — The New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union today renewed its appeal for the removal from office of a Rockingham County Draft Board official. The organization is seeking the ouster of Rep. Charles H. Gay, R-Derry, who had a verbal confrontation in late April with a group of students from the University of New Hampshire.
Sunday, Aug. 7, 1994
No paper published.