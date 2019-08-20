Wednesday, Aug. 20, 1969
The Charter Commission “damned the torpedoes” last night and decided to include new ward boundaries in a proposed charter which will be presented to the voters in the election this November. Their decision was made despite an opinion from a legal adviser to the legislature that state law specifically prohibits cities from changing their own ward lines.
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Rescuers carried out a slow search today in mud and rubble for hundreds of bodies believe buried in the debris left by Hurricane Camille, whose 190-mile-an-hour winds spread destruction across a 600-square mile area. Officials said 163 bodies have been found so far, and predicted the death toll would be much higher.
Saturday, Aug. 20, 1994
Being the new man in town, Keene State College’s president tries to pleasantly skirt over questions about plans he has for the college. Stanley J. Yarosewick also is mum on any thoughts about past problems at the college, from faculty contract disputes to dissatisfaction within the athletic department. “I tend to be very pragmatic,” he said.
Caterpillars that build those unsightly webs on trees are at it again this summer. For the second year in a row, Cheshire County is getting hit with a heavy infestation of the caterpillars, called fall webworms.