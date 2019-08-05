Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1969
A special committee of county officials met this morning to plan a study of crime control in Cheshire County. The eight-member committee, recommended by the county delegation and the county commission, discussed applying for a federal grant for the comprehensive study.
HANOVER — Dartmouth College has suspended two instructors for taking part in the student takeover of an administration building last May. It was the first faculty suspension in the school’s 200-year history. The college announced that Dr. Paul S. Knapp, 35, and Dr. Dona P. Strauss, 35, had been denied “all rights and privileges of membership on the Dartmouth faculty” until July 1, 1971.
Friday, Aug. 5, 1994
Twenty to 30 percent of recyclables that arrived at Keene’s recycling center are tossed into the landfill because they are dirty. Those dirty recyclables are costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in landfill space and in lost revenues, because they can’t be sold, said Duncan P. Watson, the city’s solid waste manager.PETERBOROUGH — What, you may reasonably ask, do rap, rock, classic piano quintets and a popcorn popper have in common? Answer: They’re all part of Monadnock Music’s adventurous “American Viewpoint” series. In two concerts in Wilton, resident Monadnock Music musicians will explore various aspects of American music.