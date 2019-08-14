Thursday, Aug. 14, 1969
Forty teenagers in Cheshire County are
involved in a summer work program called the Neighborhood Youth Corps. The youths, between the ages of 14 and 18, work 26 hours a week at
a number of jobs in the area. The program is
federally funded as an activity of the Department of Labor. “The schools are the biggest consumers, and next is the Park and Recreation Department,” said Director Jack Tenofsky.
Washington columnist Jack Anderson said
today that former U.S. Rep. Perkins Bass of
Peterborough “has gone far out of his way to
disassociate himself with the Kennedys” because he is lobbying for an appointment to the Interstate Commerce Commission. Anderson, reached by phone in Washington where he writes a daily
syndicated column, was replying to a denial by Bass that the Kennedys has been friendly with
the Basses and had used a beach owned by the Bass family on Chappaquiddick Island.
Sunday, Aug. 14, 1994
No paper published.