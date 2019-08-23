Saturday, Aug. 23, 1969
There are 267 fewer dogs licensed today in Keene than there were one year ago, and the city treasury is more than $1,300 poorer because of it. At this time in 1968, 1,690 pooches had received their tags from Betty A. Knight, city clerk. So far, however, only 1,423 dogs have sought licenses during 1969.
Next! By a score of 3-0 Keene eliminated the Sweeney Post of Manchester yesterday afternoon from future play in the 1969 Regional I American Legion baseball tournament at Alumni Field. Keene turned the trick behind the outstanding center field play of Dick Ouellette and the clutch pitching of Doug Sidilau, Ted Ferguson and Brian Tremblay.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1994
Old photos and memories are almost all that’s left of Keene’s legacy as the Elm City. But Keene and other towns don’t have to say goodbye forever to their elms, according to plant researchers. Careful pruning and lots of attention to old elms can reduce losses to as low as 1 percent a year, they say.
Stanley J. Yarosewick — known as Doc Y for obvious reasons — told faculty members and alumni Monday that he is rested and ready to become Keene State College’s eighth president. Yarosewick spoke to a full house Monday morning at the 300-seat Alumni Recital Hall at KSC’s Arts Center on Brickyard Pond.