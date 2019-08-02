Saturday, Aug. 2, 1969
NORTH SWANZEY — “You ain’t been nowhere ‘til you been to the Cheshire Fair.” So the local saying goes, and it must be true. More than 12,000 fun seekers passed through the gates yesterday and 15,000 were counted on opening day. Fair officials say the attendance is about the same as last year, when all attendance records were broken.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Two technicians joined the Apollo 11 crew in quarantine Friday because of a vacuum chamber accident that exposed them to moon rocks. The mishap forced scientists to shift their location for opening the second Apollo 11 lunar samples box to a less desirable place, a cabinet filled with dry nitrogen, while the vacuum chamber was being repaired.
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1994
After collecting opinions for more than 18 months, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is outlining options for protecting the Connecticut River Valley. Four or five possibilities are expected to be made public in March; they will range from doing nothing to establishing one or more reserves to protect the valley’s fish and wildlife.
Markem Corp. of Keene and Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield have been recognized for their commitment to reducing the amount of trash they produce. They and four other businesses received Environmental Leadership Awards, presented annually by WasteCap of New Hampshire.