Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1969
Dr. George E. Prevost, 68, well-known Keene physician and former president of the staff of Elliot Community Hospital, died last night in the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. Dr. Prevost, who established his practice in Keene in 1933 and maintained an office at 178 Main St. for many years, retired about a year ago due to failing health.
GULFPORT, Miss. — Receding waters uncovered dozens of bodies today as rescue workers plodded through the rubble left by killer Hurricane Camille on her rampage through Mississippi’s Gulf Coast playground. The death toll mounted to at least 106. More than 50 bodies were found sprawled in the mud and debris in one residential section of Pass Christian. The residents were warned to leave their homes before Camille struck Sunday night.
Friday, Aug. 19, 1994
Two principals will replace one who ran elementary schools in the Monadnock Regional School District. Karen Craig and Judy Stettler are new principals at Emerson School in Fitzwilliam and Troy elementary School, respectively, replacing Norm Evans. State standards require two principals because of the large number of elementary school students, said Kathleen Holt, assistant superintendent.
CONCORD — Gov. Stephen E. Merrill says a statewide property tax would cost the state $40 million a year. Fred Bramante, who’s running against him for the GOP nomination, says that’s nonsense; one extra employee on the state payroll could handle it.