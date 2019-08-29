Friday, Aug. 29, 1969
SAIGON — Five New Hampshire National Guardsmen were killed when their truck hit a Viet Cong mine as they drove away from the battlefront en route to be processed back home from Vietnam, military spokesmen said today. The five were driving down a road 32 miles north of Saigon when the truck’s rear tires hit 40 pounds of explosives.
Monday, Aug. 29, 1994
RINDGE — Ignored and unappreciated when they returned home over 20 years ago, veterans of the Vietnam War achieved a strong measure of acceptance Sunday at the Cathedral of the Pines. More than 100 people, many of them Vietnam veterans, stood solemnly at a dedication ceremony, adding a stone to the Altar of the Nation in honor of those who served and died in the conflict.