Friday, Aug. 8, 1969
Extension of Blackberry Lane and construction of Partridgeberry Lane were approved by Keene City Council last night despite objections voiced during a one-hour public hearing on land development. Residents of Blackberry Lane, Felt Road and Arch Street spoke in opposition to the roads to be developed by Rodney S. Ellis. The council voted 10-3 to accept the layout of the new streets and then voted 11-2 to accept the streets.
PASADENA, Calif. — Mariner 7 detected on Mars two substances so intimately connected with life on earth as to spur scientific speculation some kind of life may exist in the polar cap regions of the mysterious Red Planet.
Monday, Aug. 8, 1994
RINDGE — Declining enrollment at Franklin Pierce College will likely mean faculty and staff layoffs before school starts in September. College faculty received the news this weekend in a letter from the college's personnel director explaining the need to cut costs by reducing staff.
NORTH SWANZEY — This year's Cheshire Fair, which ended Sunday night, was held under mostly sunny skies and had something for everything. Organizers called it a huge success and estimated more than 11,000 people attended Saturday alone.