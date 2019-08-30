Saturday, Aug. 30, 1969
Eager to impress potential customers in Keene and Lebanon, Mohawk Airlines jetted 60 representatives of government, business and industry from the two cities to upstate New York Wednesday for a tour of their headquarters in Utica and Syracuse. Mohawk is seeking Civil Aeronautics Board approval to assume separate north-south routes between Lebanon and Keene and New York City, which Northwest Airlines is trying to abandon.
CONCORD — Thousands of visitors began pouring into New Hampshire Friday for a last fling at summer fun in the mountain, lake and seacoast areas of the state. Heavy traffic was expected on the major north-south routes as well as the seacoast routes from the Massachusetts border into Maine.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1994
Republican gubernatorial hopeful Fred Bramante proudly accepts the mantle of single-issue candidate. Other candidates may talk about education, economic growth and the need for more jobs, but it all comes back to taxes, which, Bramante says, is the real issue.
PETERBOROUGH — A road trip to Peterborough for Hinsdale High School’s field hockey teams turned into a trip to the hospital Monday for all 31 players and two coaches. No one was seriously injured, but team members were checked out at hospitals in Peterborough and Keene after their bus was rear-ended by a U-Haul truck on Route 101 in Peterborough.