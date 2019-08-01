Friday, Aug. 1, 1969
NORTH SWANZEY — Nearly 15,000 people turned out yesterday for the opening of the Cheshire County Fair, more than doubling last year’s first-day attendance. Fair officials said the attendance was the best-ever for a weekday, and the only day that topped the turnout in the past was a Saturday. Last night crowds were standing five deep to watch the demolition derby.
Keene State College now has an official athletic boosters group. Former KSC star basketball player Lindy Chakalos was elected president; alumni secretary Fred L. Barry, vice president; and college dean Dr. Clarence G. Davis, secretary/treasurer. “We’re doing this because we love the college and we love the town,” Chakalos said.
Monday, Aug. 1, 1994
Antioch New England Graduate School, now in its 30th year in the Monadnock Region, finally has a permanent home in Keene. After renting buildings in Putney, Vt., Harrisville and two locations in Keene, today Antioch officially takes residence at its new $4.7 million facility at 40 Avon St., off West Street in Keene. Antioch has been leasing a former factory on Roxbury Street.
NORTH SWANZEY — It’s back and anyone who needs a break from swimming or fishing or miniature golf can head for the six-day Cheshire Fair. “It endures because it has something for everyone — a rodeo, a demolition derby, the midway,” says John Thurber, general manager of the Cheshire Fair Association. “Just like in the old days, people show their cattle and crafts in a little friendly competition.”