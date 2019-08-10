Sunday, Aug. 10, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1994
Allowing casino gambling at New Hampshire’s horse and dog tracks may help balance the state’s books as well as keep the tracks alive, says Senate Finance Chairman Clesson J. Blaisdell, D-Keene. “Every state around us is considering it. That’s my reason for saying we should consider it,” Blaisdell said Tuesday. “Here’s New Hampshire sitting in the middle. What do we do? What’s going to happen to the four tracks that we have?”
Although the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority shaved about $1.3 million in tax credits from Keene’s downtown revitalization project Tuesday, the action won’t derail the effort. Despite the cuts, “we are very pleased about what happened,” said Charles W. Smith, president of the Keene Downtown Revitalization Corp. The project still has $4.145 million in cash and pledged contributions, Smith said.