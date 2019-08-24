Sunday, Aug. 23, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1994
Rockingham Park race track in Salem would be forced out of business if Massachusetts put in slots machines at its race tracks and built a casino, a top track official says. “It would be devastating to the racing industry in New Hampshire,” Ed Callahan, Rockingham’s vice president and general manager, said Tuesday night.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Keene needed to be
nothing less than flawless to have a chance of winning the 44th annual 15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
Instead, the boys from the Elm City were nothing more than flawed. Errors, mental and physical, once again plagued Keene Tuesday night and this time the disease was fatal. Keene saw its season come to an end when Marietta, Ga., scored four unearned runs in the sixth
inning to pull out a 4-2 win at Taylor Memorial Field.