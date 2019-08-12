Tuesday, Aug. 12, 1969
The Keene Legion baseball team added the state title to its outstanding 1969 record yesterday afternoon with a 4-2 win over Sweeney Post of Manchester. The win increased the Keene record to 30-7. After three tuneup games this week, the new state champs will face Rhode Island in first-day action for the Regional 1 Legion playoffs here.
CONCORD — Assurances of better, more convenient service were delivered to city officials in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts yesterday by representatives of five airlines seeking approval of their northern New England route juggling.
Friday, Aug. 12, 1994
A former Keene priest facing criminal and civil sex-assault charges says he can get a fair trial in Cheshire County, despite what he calls a vast amount of innuendo compiled against him. Gordon J. McRae, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting four teenage boys in the 1980s when he was a priest at Roman Catholic churches in Keene and Hampton.
NEW YORK — Forget the race for Roger Maris’ record and perhaps the expanded playoffs. The baseball players are on strike. They walked out on one of the most exciting seasons in decades after Thursday night’s games.