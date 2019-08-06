Wednesday, Aug. 6, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — The Conval School Board does not feel that distribution of New Testaments on a voluntary basis in the school is undesirable. The board voted last night, with no dissent, to allow the Gideon Society to make available copies of the New Testament, with Psalms and Proverbs, to students of the fifth grade and higher.
A city ordinance to limit the number of gasoline service stations is under study by the City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee.
Saturday, Aug. 6, 1994
A proposal to tighten Keene’s leash law has even one of its authors a bit hot under the collar. Cynthia C. Georgina, chairman of the Keene City Council committee that presented the plan Thursday, said Friday she’s rethinking her position on a tougher leash law. It would require dogs to be on a leash at all times, even on their owner’s property.
New Keene State College President Stanley J. Yarosewick and his wife, Mary Lou, arrived in the city Sunday night, making about 45 exhaustive trips carrying boxes up the stairs of their new residence on Main Street.