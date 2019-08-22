Friday, Aug. 22, 1969
Flooding caused by sudden summer cloudbursts and inadequate drainage facilities have prodded the city government into action to relieve chronic trouble spots throughout Keene. A $189,000 program funded by 10-year notes for immediate drainage improvements was proposed to the City Council last night by James C. Hobart, city manager.
RINDGE — In addition to the superlative music, Monadnock Music’s lecture series at Franklin Pierce College will wind up with a blaze of celebrities. The last speaker will be Virgil Thomson, American composer, wit, critic and bon vivant. He will speak on one of his favorite subjects: the brilliant, erratic composer Eric Satie, who died in Paris in 1925.
Monday, Aug. 22, 1994
Rev. L. Murdock Smith has been hired as a long-term interim priest at St. James Episcopal Church in Keene. He’ll serve at St. James for at least three years. Smith, 45, has been working in Knoxville, Tenn., mainly as a therapist and as an interim rector in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — From where they were standing, the Keene coaches didn’t figure Middletown Township, Pa., would beat their team in the first round of the 15-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. They were right. Keene took care of that by itself, falling apart in a 9-4 loss. “It was a team effort,” Keene Coach Kevin Watterson said. “Poor pitching, poor fielding, poor hitting.”