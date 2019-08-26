Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1969
Keene’s 1969 property tax rate is up $5.20 per $1,000 of assessed value from last year’s level of $57.80 per $1,000 of valuation. The new rate of $63 per $1,000 is a jump of about 9 percent. There are two main reasons for the jump: inflation and an outdated assessment list.
DUBLIN — The waters of Dublin Lake are still not entirely calm as local residents seek further modification of the compromise Dublin Lake speed limit. The state Department of Safety has ruled a speed limit of 10 mph to apply on the lake except between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily. The intention of the limit during prescribed hours was to recognize the wishes and interests of both sailboaters and water skiers.
Friday, Aug. 26, 1994
To save tax money and boost rehabilitation efforts, some non-violent criminals in Cheshire County will be let out of jail early, and electronic ankle bracelets will monitor their whereabouts. People sentenced for minor crimes could thus spend some time in jail, then live at home, so they could work and be with their families, said Richard N. Van Wickler, jail superintendent.
Kenneth F. Zwicker, 74, a top news executive at The Keene Sentinel for a quarter of a century, died Wednesday at Cheshire Medical Center after a period of failing health. For 26 years Mr. Zwicker was assistant publisher of The Sentinel. He wrote thousands of editorials, and for many years was in effect the editor of the newspaper.