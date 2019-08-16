Saturday, Aug. 16, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — Sculptor Louise Nevelson will receive the tenth Edward MacDowell Medal for “outstanding contribution to the arts” at exercises scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the MacDowell Colony. Author and editor Russell Lynes, president of the MacDowell Colony, will present the medal to Miss Nevelson. The principal address will be given by John Canaday, New York Times art critic.
Bad news struck the Keene Merchants softball team on the day before the finals of the N.H. Fast Pitch Softball Tournament when it was learned that ace right-hander Dickie O’Neil suffered badly torn muscle tissue in his right shoulder in a scrimmage with Gardner Thursday. It was a tough setback for the likeable chucker.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1994
JAFFREY — As golfers continue teeing off at the Shattuck Inn Golf Course, a sloppy dispute between the course owner and operator is getting even messier. The dispute wound up in federal bankruptcy court in Manchester Monday, where a lawyer for the golf course operator, Marko Management Co., was trying to protect his client’s turf.
The crime bill being argued in Washington wouldn’t do much for New Hampshire, some local police chiefs say. The bill is geared to big cities, not small towns, they say. “They’re pumping money into the wrong areas,” said Peterborough Police Chief Quentin R. Estey Jr., past president of the N.H. Police Chiefs Association.