Thursday, Aug. 28, 1969
DUBLIN — “County government has been blamed, chastised and criticized as obsolete,” said C. Robertson Trowbridge, chairman of the Cheshire County Delegation to the House of Representatives. “However, there has been a trend toward regional government. There is no better agency for this than the county.” Trowbridge cited as an example of success the county’s support of the Mutual Aid fire system, which, by grouping resources, affords towns protection “which no individual town could afford.”
The biggest horseshoe pitching tournament of the 1969 season will be held this weekend at Wheelock Park. More than 200 players are expected to enter competition for the New England States championship titles and trophies. Hosting the annual Labor Day weekend classic is the Keene Horseshoe Club.
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1994
No paper published.