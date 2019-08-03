Sunday, Aug. 3, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1994
CONCORD — The Medicaid faucet, which supplied hundreds of millions of dollars for non-medical budget items in New Hampshire and other states in the past few years, is slowly being shut off. Gov. Stephen E. Merrill announced a $20 million reduction on Tuesday, but expects bigger cutbacks down the road. President Clinton and Congress want to close the loopholes that have allowed states to use Medicaid, the federal insurance program for poor people, for all manner of things.
JAFFREY — McDonald’s Big Macs are welcome in Jaffrey, but huge golden arches aren’t. That was the sentiment of more than a dozen residents Tuesday, who urged Jaffrey’s zoning board to reject a McDonald’s request for a bigger sign than town laws allow.