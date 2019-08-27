Wednesday, Aug. 27, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — The question of whether or not the Monadnock Region Association should go on record as favoring a ban on the sale and use of DDT in New Hampshire was discussed at length but not settled at the monthly meeting of the directors here last night. A motion that the association take a stand on the controversial subject was defeated 12-7 but the board did vote to give further consideration to the subject.
CONCORD — New Hampshire has allocated by far the smallest amount of money of any of the six New England states for its state-sponsored arts program. Vermont, with about half the population of New Hampshire, has appropriated $38,000, nearly three times the $10,000 being spent here.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 1994
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s school year begins with a new law that requires schools to expel students who bring guns to school. The intent of the new law, which takes effect Thursday, is simple. However, putting the law into effect could be difficult, since rules spelling out details won’t be ready by then, leaving educators in the lurch.
Potential jurors in the four trials of a former Keene priest accused of sexually assaulting four boys will have to answer more than 60 written questions designed to determine of they will be impartial. Gordon J. MacRae, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting four teenage boys in the 1980s when he was a Catholic priest at churches in Keene and Hampton.