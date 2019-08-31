Sunday, Aug. 31, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1994
The federal government has gone to court to try to force Wal-Mart, the nation’s largest retailer, to rehire an employee allegedly fired from its Hinsdale store for union organizing. Linda Regalado, a former Army nurse and mother of five, was fired from the Hinsdale Wal-Mart store in April. Managers offered her incentives to drop her union organizing work, then interrogated her, followed her, forbade her from associating with other employees off the job and reportedly threatened to fire her, according to the lawsuit that the National Labor Relations Board has filed in U.S. District Court in Concord.
WASHINGTON — Today’s students like school more than their older brothers and sisters did, but they still don’t want a longer school year. Weekly Reader, in its annual survey on education, asked students in grades 4 through 6 what they thought about a longer school year. Eighty-one percent were against the idea.