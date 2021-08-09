Monday, Aug. 9, 1971
RINDGE — A “junior rock festival” which attracted up to 300 young people was halted by state and Rindge police late Saturday night. State police said the concert was broken up after complaints from neighbors and the discovery that it was being held on private property without permission.
NEW YORK — A television program that fascinated millions of adults when it had its first run nearly 20 years ago is returning next month as a series for children. The new version of CBS-TV’s “You Are There,” the series that brought history vividly alive, will have the same anchorman — Walter Cronkite.
Friday, Aug. 9, 1996
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Dublin man was in stable condition this morning, a day after he and his wife were rescued from a desolate, wooded area in the Adirondack Mountains where their small plane crashed. Dr. William M. Black, 44, and Mary Black, 38, were flying to Lake Clear Airport in Saranac Lake, N.Y., when their plane had mechanical trouble and crashed between two peaks in the Sawtooth Mountain Range. Mary Black was treated for scrapes and bruises and released.
HINSDALE — Choosing a life of chasing real rabbits over fake ones, a 1½-year-old greyhound has bolted away from the Hinsdale Greyhound Park and hasn’t been seen since. Sarah’s Midnight took off Wednesday afternoon.