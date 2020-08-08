Saturday,
Aug. 8, 1970
Fire Friday gutted a mobile home in Hinsdale and leveled a three-story house in Fitzwilliam. Other fires Friday: a truck tire fire in Keene, a car fire in Keene, a car fire in Winchester and a fire in a tree in Westmoreland. No injuries were reported.
Most Cheshire County residents pay less for fire insurance coverage than homeowners in any other part of the United States. The reason: the unique 48-town-wide cooperation in fire and other emergency systems through the Mutual Aid center in Keene.
Tuesday,
Aug. 8, 1995
What looks like an innocent plant is spreading like a virus across many N.H. lakes and ponds. It’s milfoil — Myriophyllum heterophyllum — and state officials are asking residents to help stop it.
VERNON, Vt. — The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant has decided to pay a $50,000 fine imposed earlier this summer by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The plant in Vernon is directly across the Connecticut River from Hinsdale. Federal regulators said the plant operators failed to act quickly when they discovered possible problems with valves in a key safety system.