Saturday,
Aug. 7, 1971
The city of Keene appears to be caught between state and federal water-supply policies. And the object of the conflict is the proposed Beaver Brook Dam reservoir and recreation area. The state Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission said in a letter this week, “It is the policy of this office to prohibit all recreational use” of a water-supply reservoir, regardless of the method or degree of treatment the water receives before drinking.
With the rattle of two hula hoops as the music to her motion, April Howard, 11, of Jordan Road won the state hula-hoop crown in competition Thursday in Manchester.
Wednesday,
Aug. 7, 1996
Keene State College’s “big blue monster” is heading to Kentucky. Once a symbol of state-of-the-art technology, the 48-foot-tall baby-blue metal silo that held wood chips for a Keene State furnace was torn down in the past week and loaded on a truck leaving for Winchester, Ky.
JAFFREY — There will be no alcohol breath tests for Conant High School athletes when they return to school later this month. However, random urine tests for other drugs will continue, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board decided Monday.