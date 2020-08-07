Friday, Aug. 7, 1970
Keene’s City Council has delayed action on a Sunday sales policy until at least Aug. 20, but it became obvious at last night’s meeting that the 15-man panel is split widely on the issue. Some councilmen objected to the proposal, feeling the public should have a choice as to whether it wants full and open sales possible all day Sunday or some form of Sunday sales restrictions.
“We must have done something right,” said Cheshire Fair President Robert H. Knight last night at a meeting of the fair directors. Knight cited “teamwork” and “coordinated effort” as reasons for the overwhelming success of the 1970 fair, a $15,000 increase in fair income over last year.
Monday, Aug. 7, 1995
Developer Emile J. Legere may be ready to work with the city government on a new industrial park in West Keene. But he’s also locked in a fight with the city over the way his Colony Mill Marketplace on West Street is taxed. In a lawsuit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court, Legere’s attorney contends the city’s $7.5 million assessment for the mall and the land it sits on is too high.
CONCORD — Remember the New Hampshire drought? The remnants of Hurricane Erin took care of that problem this weekend, dumping between 2 and 3 inches of rain on the Monadnock Region. Farther north, in Vermont, nearly 10 inches of rain fell, washing out scores of roads and causing an accident that killed a woman.