Friday, Aug. 6, 1971
When the Cheshire County delegation sits down this month to discuss once again the future of its courthouse building, it may find how high the cost of indecision can be. Keene City Manager James C. Hobart said Thursday a year-old city council offer to provide up to $431,000 for land on which to expand the county building may not be “valid” anymore.
Complaints from irate homeowners, bogged down in muddy, unpaved streets, may be obsolete. On Thursday night, the Keene City Council approved a law that will permit enforcement of new rules for housing developments.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996
Left turns on Main Street may become a thing of the past, if the Keene Planning Board gets its way. But, should the city hang “Right turn only” signs, it may also need to post others that say “Falling sales,” some shopkeepers warn.
A kidney-dialysis clinic may come to Keene. Plans for the clinic’s move into a Winchester Street building were approved unanimously Monday night by the Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment.