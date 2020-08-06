Thursday, Aug. 6, 1970
The first two in a series of changes in the feature content of The Keene Evening Sentinel are scheduled next Monday, Aug. 10. Beginning that day, the paper will carry “The Wizard of Id,” a comic strip, and “Hints from Heloise,” a household-hints column popular with women throughout the country.
SWANZEY — Construction of a sidewalk on the Silver Bridge in Swanzey Center has been completed by the bridge department of the N.H. Dept. of Public Works and Highways. The walk will eliminate the necessity of children walking in the highway when going to or leaving Monadnock Regional High School or Mt. Caesar School.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 1995
No newspaper published.