Thursday, Aug. 5, 1971
By early next week, postmen will be stuffing mailboxes with resident tax bills. The new $10 tax, owed by all city residents between the ages of 21 and 65, replaces the head and poll taxes repealed by the legislature this year.
Kathie Lawson returned to Keene last night after “grand slamming” the four European track and field meets in which she competed during the past two weeks.
Monday, Aug. 5, 1996
NORTH SWANZEY — Unlike last year, the sun smiled on the Cheshire Fair. Last year, five days of rain cut fair attendance by one third and resulted in a $50,000 loss. “We hope to have made a little money this year,” Russell Fiorey of Surry, the fair association’s treasurer, said this morning.
CONCORD — More than two years after Gov. Stephen E. Merrill announced the establishment of the state’s first veterans’ cemetery in Boscawen, the first shovelful of dirt has yet to be turned.