Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1970
The City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee voted unanimously yesterday to recommend acceptance of a new Sunday sales ordinance which allows “full and open” sales between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. and restricted sales thereafter.
Following heated discussion last night, the City Council’s Parks, Cemeteries and Library Committee voted 2-1 against moving park maintenance from the Parks and Recreation Department to the Public Works Department. The transfer is recommended in the city’s new administrative code.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 1995
HARRISVILLE — When the school budget was cut, summer school at Wells Memorial School was one of the casualties. But residents in town wouldn’t let it die. A mailing and a yard sale raised $1,565; that money was awarded on a need basis. It broke down to about $180 for each student to attend summer school, which in Harrisville is open to 1st through 6th graders.
A group of longtime Keene residents is thinking of buying the property where a gas station and car wash were located and donating the land to the city, allowing the Ashuelot River Park Arboretum entrance to be extended to the street. Because of the signs for Taco Bell, ASAP Lube Center, and other stores on the crowded street — along with the former gas station and car wash that blocks the park entrance — you really have to look to find the 1.5-acre park.