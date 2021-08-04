Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1971
The Safety Board of Review sharply criticized the Keene City Council Tuesday for delaying approval of its request to put a walkway between parked cars down the middle of Main Street. One reason for the delay is that there is still disagreement over what the centerwalk should look like.
Keene’s Safety Board of Review is planning to take bicycle safety to the merchants of bikes and trikes. The board’s proposal is to get stores selling two- and three-wheelers to distribute road-safety education materials to their clientele.
About 40 percent of the men who “retire” on Social Security continue to work at least part time, according to Paul F. Goodhue, Social Security district manager in Keene. That estimate is based on a survey of men who have begun to collect monthly retirement benefits.
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1996
No newspaper published.