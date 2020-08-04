Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1970
Noninvolvement in community affairs is typical of police departments in general, states the recent report on the Keene Police Department by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). “It is unfortunate that the police in Keene have not become involved to a greater degree in community affairs,” the report states.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Celia, which clouted the Texas coast with 161-mile-an-hour winds Monday, cut through scores of inland towns today on a 250-mile path of death and destruction. The unbelievable mess looked like an atomic war.
Friday, Aug. 4, 1995
The same 1,500 electric customers in southeastern Keene who lost power Saturday morning went without it again this morning. The lights went out shortly after 6 this morning because of a mechanical failure in the same underground cable that failed on Saturday. Electrical power was also interrupted at some homes in Roxbury.
PETERBOROUGH — Four Connecticut children are safe and dry today, probably still talking about their adventure Wednesday night. Three 16-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy were lost for several hours in stormy weather after wandering away from a Peterborough summer cottage owned by the family of one of the girls. Conservation officer John Sampson found the children at 1:15 Thursday morning in a clearing in the woods near Old Greenfield Road, about a mile from where they started their hike.