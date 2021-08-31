Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1971
WESTMORELAND — A Justice Department report on correctional institutions in New Hampshire recommends Cheshire County build itself a new jail. The report states the jail, which has been in use since 1891, is “many years overdue for replacement.”
City Manager James Hobart wants to spend $500 to send two policemen through the Dale Carnegie course to be held in Keene in mid-September. The course is designed to enable individuals to present a better image to others.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 1996
Stoddard isn’t the biggest of towns — and two general stores are duking it out in court, saying the 620-person town isn’t big enough for the two of them. Three lawyers argued over zoning variances, cease-and-desist orders and records of selectmen’s meetings Friday in Keene District Court.
PETERBOROUGH — Cobblestone Publishing Co. in Peterborough, which produces children’s magazines, was sold to Simon & Schuster Inc. Cobblestone’s magazines focus on social studies and science and are sold primarily in schools.