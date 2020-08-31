Monday, Aug. 31, 1970
JAFFREY — An exacting miniature of the mountain and surrounding area is proving the most popular attraction at the new Monadnock Ecocenter. The miniature model, complete to showing each trail to the summit, is four feet square.
Keeping American women beautiful is a big business. In Keene, a husband-wife team makes it their business to train 30 hairstylists every year to keep New Hampshire women beautiful. Rutherford and Constance Trottier, who own the Keene Beauty Academy at 17 Roxbury St., opened their business seven years ago. Since then 300 students from New Hampshire and neighboring states have graduated as licensed beauty operators.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 1995
CHESTERFIELD — Tax rebates have been ordered for people who own property along Spofford Lake — which means higher bills for people who live elsewhere in town. The town government must refund 35 percent of 1991 tax bills paid by the lake-front property owners who filed suit, challenging the town’s tax policies, Judge Arthur D. Brennan ruled in Cheshire County Superior Court. In essence, the court found that taxes were artificially high around Spofford Lake.
NEWPORT — The commissioner of the state’s health services says free enterprise may be good for other industries, but in health care it will only raise costs. “I don’t think a competitive market will bring down prices,” Terry Morton told about 60 Sullivan County healthcare providers Wednesday. “I think it will increase costs. With respect to healthcare, I don’t think the free enterprise system makes much sense.”