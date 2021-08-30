Monday, Aug. 30, 1971
Doria did most of her damage in coastal towns, but the Monadnock Region did not completely escape the hurricane. Trevor A. Price, district manager of the Public Service Co. of New Hampshire, said all of his crews were out working by 9 a.m. Saturday, clearing fallen limbs from electrical lines and roads. Price said several hundred customers in Keene and surrounding towns were out of service for several hours.
BELLOWS FALLS — A 17-year-old Bellows Falls girl was listed in satisfactory condition today after leaping some 80 feet from a bridge into the Connecticut River. She was pulled from the water by police and volunteers after jumping from the so-called arch bridge.
Friday, Aug. 30, 1996
After a “nervous summer,” police have arrested a Keene man, charging he’s the firebug who set blazes at a car dealership and a building-supplies center, and in eight trash bins. The 22-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of arson.
Wildfires forced evacuations in California and prompted Oregon to call in the Marines as a swath of flames cut through seven states in the West’s worst wildfire season in 27 years.